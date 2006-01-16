How to Clean Your Bathroom

Bathroom countertops are sloshed, splotched, and splattered with everything from hair spray to shoe polish. In most homes, countertops are made of materials that can stand up to the assault: ceramic tile, plastic laminate, and cultured marble. These materials are durable and easy to clean. Here are some suggestions for doing just that:

Cultured marble: Cultured marble resembles real marble, but it is a lot more versatile and much easier to care for. Avoid using abrasive cleaners and steel wool pads, because they will scratch the surface, making it difficult to keep clean.

Plastic laminate: Plastic laminate is made of thin layers of plastic superimposed on craft paper and overlaid on particle board or plywood. The color of most plastic laminate is only in the top layer. The glossy, matte, or textured surface is also laid on. A light application of furniture wax will protect and brighten laminate surfaces.

To clean plastic laminate, use a two-sided scrubbing pad with fiber on one side and a sponge on the other. Moistened slightly with water, the fiber side is just abrasive enough to loosen greasy smears and other soil. Turning the scrubber over, use the sponge side to wipe the surface clean.

When a spot or stain persists, sprinkle baking soda on the spot and scrub gently. If this doesn't take care of the problem, apply a polishing cleanser with a wet sponge.

Now that your countertops and basins are shining brightly, it's time to move onto your mirrors, which take their fair share of day-to-day abuse.