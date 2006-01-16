How to Clean Your Bathroom

Is there anything more annoying than gazing into a bathroom mirror and encountering a streaky vision of yourself? Consider the problem solved. To clean mirrors, use a clean, dry cloth and one of the following solutions:

Mix 1/3 cup clear ammonia in 1 gallon warm water. Apply it with a sponge or pour the solution into a spray container, and spray it directly on the mirror. Buff with a lint-free cloth, chamois, or paper towel. Vinegar may be substituted for ammonia. Pour vinegar into a shallow bowl or pan, then crumple a sheet of newspaper, dip it in the vinegar, and apply to the mirror. Wipe the glass several times with the same newspaper until the mirror is almost dry. Then shine it with a clean, soft cloth or dry newspaper. Mix 2 cups isopropyl rubbing alcohol (70 percent solution), 2 tablespoons liquid dishwashing detergent, and 2 cups water. Stir until thoroughly mixed, and then pour into a spray bottle. Spray directly on the mirror. Buff with a lint-free cloth, chamois, or paper towel.

You're getting closer to having a spotless bathroom. Next up is your shower stall/bathtub.