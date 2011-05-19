How to Take Deodorant Out Of Clothing

You use deodorant to hide the body odor emitted by perspiration. However this creates another problem -- staining. These nasty stains aren't easily removed in the laundry. People don't always realize that using deodorants can cause stains that, if not dealt with, can cause a build-up of residue that is bad for the garment's fabric as well as being unsightly [source: Varsity Cleaners]. Knowing the correct way to get rid of a stain is important if you want to keep your clothes looking, and feeling, good. Stains that aren't dealt with immediately get more difficult to remove. Remember that any garment that's labeled, "dry clean only," is best left to the professionals [source: Munson]. Here are some tips for removing deodorant stains from washable garments.

Vinegar Dip a sponge into some white vinegar. Apply the vinegar liberally to the stain. Let the shirt stand for a few minutes and then wash it in the washing machine on the hottest temperature recommended by the manufacturer. If your stain isn't totally gone, repeat this process [source: Heloise].

Ammonia Soak the garment for 15 minutes in a mixture of one quart of lukewarm water, ½ teaspoon liquid hand-dishwashing detergent and 1 tablespoon of ammonia. Be sure to use cool to lukewarm water. Rub gently from the back of the garment to loosen the stain. Soak the stain in the above mixture for another 15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly and laundering [source: Soak the garment for 15 minutes in a mixture of one quart of lukewarm water, ½ teaspoon liquid hand-dishwashing detergent and 1 tablespoon of ammonia. Be sure to use cool to lukewarm water. Rub gently from the back of the garment to loosen the stain. Soak the stain in the above mixture for another 15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly and laundering [source: Porter ].

Alcohol based cleansers Rubbing alcohol works well at removing spray-deodorant stains. Rub the alcohol directly on the stain and then wash it off thoroughly [source: Rubbing alcohol works well at removing spray-deodorant stains. Rub the alcohol directly on the stain and then wash it off thoroughly [source: Good Housekeeping ].