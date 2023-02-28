Laundry Symbols Explained: A Guide to Garment Care Labels

" " This chart shows the five basic laundry care symbols, including a tub, triangle, iron, square and circle. Each one has a different meaning. YummyBuum/Shutterstock

The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) created the symbols for the Standard Guide for Care Symbols for Care Instructions on Textile Products. They're similar to those used by many European countries. Both use five symbols featured in the same order from left to right:

tub shape : washing by hand or machine

triangle : bleaching

square : drying

iron : iron settings

circle: special care/warnings

A circle by itself usually means dry cleaning or wet cleaning. A circle inside a square changes "dry" to "tumble dry."

Adding lines, dots and other marks to these base symbols adds more information. For example, a large X through a symbol negates it or offers a warning, whereas an empty symbol often means that any version of what the symbol represents is OK to use.

So because the triangle represents bleaching, if it is crossed-out that means "do not bleach," whereas a standard triangle signifies bleaching is OK on that garment. A standard tumble dry symbol means any heat level is fine, but a solid circle means no heat at all.

Some tags use a tiny hand to denote it requires hand-washing. And the list goes on. When you start looking at those five basic symbols, you'll see a language almost begin to form.

Clearly, care symbols pack a lot of data into a small space, but experts agree that there's room for improvement. A lot of people still don't understand the symbols and the lack of global standards makes providing care labels expensive and logistically difficult.

But if you pay close attention to the care labels on your garments and follow their instructions, you have a better chance of keeping your clothes in fabulous condition.

