How to Remove Sweat Stains

Perspiration is the body's way of cooling itself. What's not cool are the spots it can leave behind. Follow these tips to erase unsightly sweat stains.
The first step in removing sweat stains is to identify the stained material.
Advertisement
Below are the most common types of materials that can become sweat-stained, with steps on how to remove sweat from each:
- Delicate fibers such as Acetate, Rayon, Silk or Wool
- Washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester or Spandex
- Leather or Suede
- Vinyl Clothing