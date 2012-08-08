5 Tips to Avoid Bringing Home Bed Bugs From Your Hotel Stay

" " Barney, a bedbug-sniffing dog, attended an Illinois conference on detecting, eliminating and preventing the invasive pests. Brian Kersey/ Getty Images

For the frequent hotel guest, the bed-bug scenario has taken on nightmare proportions: Tiny, roach-looking parasites lying in wait, biting you sleepless and welted and then, as if that weren't enough, crawling en masse into your bag to infest your very home with some of the most notoriously difficult-to-eradicate pests you could find, were you to look.

The whole thing is a little surreal. Many of us only realized that bed bugs weren't fictional in the last decade or so, when the incidence increased and these parasites made the news. Practically overnight, "Don't let the bed bugs bite" went from harmless (if strange) goodnight rhyme to an actual warning.

So, it's real, and it ain't pretty. But you have tools at your disposal that can reduce your bed-bug risk. They'll add some time to your travel process, but they may just end up saving you from the time-consuming, anxiety-triggering, financially draining horror of bringing them home with you from your trip.

The anti-bed-bug strategy starts there, at home, before the hotel is in view. It begins with the luggage you'll be taking on your trip.