How to Get Rid of Fruit Flies

While they pose few health risks, fruit flies are unpleasant. If you don't get rid of them, you will find these tiny pests throughout your pantry and fruit baskets. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can get rid of fruit flies.
- Discard overripe fruit. Fruit flies are particularly attracted to sweet fruit. They feed off of rotting fruit, dates, prunes, figs and raisins. The first step in ensuring that your kitchen is fruit-fly free is to throw away any overripe fruit. Keep your fruit and sticky dried fruits properly covered so the fruit flies can't get to them [source: Avon].
- Spray an insecticide. Insecticides are effective methods for getting rid of pests, including fruit flies. Spray the insecticide in the room where you are finding the fruit flies. Ensure that no edible products or toothbrushes are left open or on the counters when you're spraying the insecticide [source: Potter].
- Make your own homemade fruit-fly trap, as follows. Make a funnel out of paper and stick it in an open jar. Pour a few drops of cider vinegar on top of the paper and place the trap where you find the most fruit flies. Leave the trap in place overnight. The trap will catch the pests in your home [source: Potter].
- Make a banana fly trap. Another effective homemade fruit-fly trap uses a jar, a slice of banana and plastic wrap. Place a piece of banana in a jar. Cover the jar with plastic wrap. Poke small holes in the plastic wrap. This will allow the fruit flies to enter, but make it difficult for them to fly out. Place the trap overnight where you find fruit flies. In the morning, dispose of the jar full of flies [source: Woman].