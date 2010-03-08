Top 5 Home Security Tips

Lock It Up
If a thief makes it past your lighting without being deterred, you pretty much have one last shot to stop the break-in -- at the point of entry.
That's typically a door or window. For windows, locks are crucial, and burglar-proof glass is a possible upgrade.
Advertisement
Doors and door locks can get a little more complex. A burglar can gain entry either by kicking in the door or disabling the lock, so you want to address both of those possibilities with the equipment you choose [source: McGoey]:
- The door should be either solid wood or metal, so it holds.
- The strike plate should be the heavy-duty kind, secured with four, long (3-inch) screws.
- The lock should be a deadbolt or a knob-in-lock set with a dead latch.
Doors and locks aren't a place to go cheap. Even if the thief learns on Facebook that you're in Italy, ignores the alarm sign in your yard and makes it to your door without being seen, a sturdy lock and a burly door can still keep him or her on the outside.
If he finds the key in your moat, it's all over. So make sure that lily pad looks like the real thing.
For more information on home security and related topics, look over the links below.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
Sources
- Burglary. FBI.http://www.fbi.gov/ucr/05cius/offenses/property_crime/burglary.html
- Home Securityhttp://www.homesecurity.org
- How to Boost Your Home Security. Consumer Reports.http://www.consumerreports.org/cro/home-garden/home-improvement/home-security/boost-your-home-security/overview/how-to-boost-your-home-security-ov-.htm
- Howard, Clark. "PleaseRobMe.com shows burglary threat of social networking." ClarkHoward. Feb. 19, 2010.http://clarkhoward.com/shownotes/2010/02/19/17799/
- McGoey, Chris E. "Home Security: Burglar Prevention Advice." Crime Doctor.http://www.crimedoctor.com/home.htm
- Staedter, Tracy. "I'm Not Home; Please Rob Me." Discovery News. Feb. 19, 2010.http://news.discovery.com/tech/im-not-home-please-rob-me.html
UP NEXT
Closing Your Bedroom Door at Night Could Save Your Life
The 'Close Before You Doze' campaign is on a mission to get you to sleep with your bedroom doors closed. Why? Fire safety. HowStuffWorks explains.