How to Build a Tree Stand

Tree stands, also known as deer stands, are platforms used by hunters, and can be either open or enclosed. These platforms are secured high in a tree to give the hunter a better vantage point. There are three types of tree stands: climbing stands, ladder stands and hanging stands. The only difference between a climbing and ladder stand is the way to reach the seat, which is mounted high in the tree. Hanging stands are connected to the tree with chains and cables. We'll build a ladder stand, which is the most popular type. [source: Big Game Hunt]

The first step is to build the ladder.

Lie two 20 foot (6 meter) 2-by-4 beams side by side, with the 2-inch (5-cm) side facing up. Make the rungs. Cut some other 2-by-4 beams into 2-foot (60.96 cm) pieces. You will need 14 pieces. Place the rungs along the 20-foot (6.096 meter) 2-by-4's at 18-inch (45.72-cm) intervals. Nail or screw the rungs to the 2-by-4's, making sure they're secure. Lean the ladder against the tree. Tie the top of the ladder around the tree with a rope or chain. This will prevent the ladder from shifting.

Now, build the seat.

Find a good place to build a seat. Nail two 2-by-4's horizontally, one above the other, into two branches that are next to each other. Nail a piece of plywood onto the 2-by-4's. This will be the back of the seat. Nail two 2-by-4's one next to the other, onto two different nearby branches that protrude outward.