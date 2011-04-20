How to Build a Batting Cage Frame

What better way is there to practice your swing than at the batting cages? You can build your own batting cage frame in your own back yard. Either buy a kit, or simply follow the guidelines below.

Here are the general materials you'll need:

8-foot (2.5-meter) long 1 ¾-inch diameter galvanized steel poles -- four for approximately every 15 feet (4.5 meters) of batting cage length plus four for the initial frame

12-foot (3.5-meter) long 1 ¾-inch diameter galvanized steel poles -- one for every four 8-foot (2.5-meter) poles

Two elbow and straight joint connectors for every set of poles

#21 weight nylon netting with netting squares no larger than 1 ¾ inches on each side -- at least 36 feet (11 meters) wide by the length of the batting cage, plus 24 feet (7 meters) extra

12-inch extra-heavy-duty cable ties -- at least four for every set of poles

Four cables or ropes, 18-foot (5.5-meter) lengths, for tension

Four stakes

Directions: