How to Build a Waterbed Frame

Waterbed frames are made of wood or metal. Before you buy materials, determine the dimensions of the mattress and use it to calculate the size of the frame. Make sure the wood or metal is strong enough to support the filled mattress [source: Waterbed Frames].

We'll show you how to build a wood frame for an 80-by-60-by-6-inch mattress. If your mattress size differs, adjust the dimensions accordingly. Here's what you'll need:

C clamps

Drill and countersink bit

Hammer

Wood glue

One 86-by-66-inch (2.18-by-1.68-meter) baseboard, at least ½-inch (1.27-centimeter) thick

Two 86-by-3-by-6½-inch boards for side rails

Two 60-by-3-by-6½-inch boards for end rails

Eight 6-by-¼-inch dowels

2-inch wood screws

Let's build the waterbed frame: