How to Make a Workbench

OK, so you've committed to building a workbench. This means now it's time to pick out the right plans or -- if you're feeling brave -- draw up your own. This is where it gets fun. You can make it as simple or as complicated as you want.

The most important thing to consider when planning out your workbench is space. How much room do you have? At the end of the day your workbench should help you maximize the space you have available, whether it's an entire wall in your garage or a small corner between boxes of Christmas decorations and the lawnmower. One of the most important things to determine is the height of your bench. As a rule of thumb, it should be right around waist-height of the person who will be using it most [source: HGTV]. Once you've figured that out, you'll also want to determine the depth of your bench. You don't want to make it so wide that you can't reach the back of it, so consider what your reach is and go from there.

The purpose of your workbench will also help you pick out plans. You probably want something that's versatile and easy to use in a number of different circumstances, but you might have very specific needs in mind. For example, a workbench designed for building furniture will be very different from one that is used for gardening. Do you want drawers for your tools or do you already have a toolbox? Thinking about these things now will help save you money in the long run.

Once you know the size of workbench you're looking to build and what you plan on using it for, you can pick out a plan or design your own. There a number of plans on the internet for many different types of workbenches [source: Plans Now]. You can also pick up plans at most hardware stores. Usually, they're free because the store's owners assume you'll be buying everything you need to build your workbench from their store. Others may charge a small fee. If you find a plan you like but it isn't perfect, you can always modify it to suit your needs. Maybe you want more drawers or a larger work surface. This can be accomplished with a few minor calculations and a little extra planning.