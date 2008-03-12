How to Redo Your Kitchen on a Budget

If your gas range looks like this, it may be time for an upgrade. Simon Weller/ Getty Images

What a day. Twelve straight hours at your desk staring at a computer screen leaves you resembling the undead. The subway is unkind in its delays, and you lurch forward toward your apartment. You're tired, hungry and the thought of going into your stale old kitchen to fix dinner irritates you. The pea-green oven, linoleum floor, puce walls and grease-worn cabinets dare you to face them, but you can't. Sounds like Thai takeout again -- one larb gai and a spring roll, please.

If this scenario is familiar, it sounds like you're in need of a kitchen makeover. If you're short on funds and think a redo isn't possible, think again. With some elbow grease, creativity and about $1,000, you can give your kitchen a facelift that'll get you cooking again.

Advertisement

The National Kitchen and Bath association says the average cost of a new kitchen remodel is $26,000. So we must be crazy to think you can complete a redo for less than $1,000, right? Well, you won't get a designer chef's paradise with granite countertops and chic stainless steel appliances -- but you can certainly go a long way toward improving the look of your kitchen. You'll also have to do most, if not all, of the work yourself, so bust open that dusty toolbox and get ready to feel accomplished and crafty. Hiring contractors or even day laborers can run your bill up in a hurry, so the more you can do yourself, the better.

In this article, we'll give you some clever tips on how you can redo your kitchen for less than $1,000. From lighting and paint to flooring and cabinets, we'll inspire you to use your kitchen again and save a fortune in takeout food.