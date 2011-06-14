How to Blacktop an Asphalt Driveway

If the cracks and oil stains on your driveway are driving you crazy, consider redoing your driveway yourself. It's an easy project and doing it yourself will save you a lot of money. Also, when you consider selling your home, a repaved driveway will give your home some curb appeal [source: NAHB]. So read on and learn how to blacktop your asphalt driveway.

Clean your driveway with a high-powered hose. Ensure that all of the cracks are free of debris and plants. If you find weeds growing between the cracks, spray them with a weed killer [source: Wagner ]. Allow the asphalt dry thoroughly. Fill any cracks. Cracks ½-inch (1.3-centimeters) deep or more should be filled a quarter of the way with sand. Cover the sand with asphalt filler. Use a putty knife to ensure that the filled crack is level and smooth. Fill any holes. Mix asphalt sealer and sand until it's thick. Apply the mixture with a trowel, smoothing the top of the filled hole. Allow the sealer to dry overnight. Clean the driveway. Sweep the driveway clear of any debris or fallen leaves. A perfect sealing job requires a clean driveway. Apply the sealer. Pour a puddle of sealer at the top of the driveway. Use a brush applicator to spread a thin, even coat of sealer across the surface in an arc motion. Work your way down the driveway, spreading sealer across the asphalt. Take extra care with the spots where you filled in cracks and holes to ensure a smooth surface. When finished, the asphalt on your driveway should ideally be between 1.5 and 2 inches (3.8 and 5.1 centimeters) thick so that it will dry properly [source: Carter ]. Block off the driveway, allowing it to dry for 24 hours.