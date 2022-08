How to Blacktop an Asphalt Driveway

Apply the sealer. Pour a puddle of sealer at the top of the driveway. Use a brush applicator to spread a thin, even coat of sealer across the surface in an arc motion. Work your way down the driveway, spreading sealer across the asphalt. Take extra care with the spots where you filled in cracks and holes to ensure a smooth surface. When finished, the asphalt on your driveway should ideally be between 1.5 and 2 inches (3.8 and 5.1 centimeters) thick so that it will dry properly [source: Carter ].