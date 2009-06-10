How to Install a Fluorescent Light in 4 Steps

2. Remove the Old Hardware
Remove old hardware that holds existing lamp fixture in place, and disconnect lamp wires from circuit line wires. Then disassemble new fluorescent lamp as far as necessary to gain access to fixture wires.
Advertisement
Remove old hardware that holds existing lamp fixture in place, and disconnect lamp wires from circuit line wires. Then disassemble new fluorescent lamp as far as necessary to gain access to fixture wires.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement