When your doorbell or door chime doesn't ring, the fault could be in any part of the circuitry -- the button, the bell or chime, or the transformer. The transformer is the electrical component that steps down the 110-120-volt current to the 10 to 18 volts at which doorbells and chimes operate. You can work safely on all parts of a doorbell circuit except the transformer without disconnecting the power.

