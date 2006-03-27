How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Treat the stain immediately; it may become permanent once the stain has dried.

Flush the stain with warm water to remove as much as possible, then launder immediately.

If paint has dried, moisten area with rubbing alcohol (for acrylic and modacrylic dilute alcohol with 2 parts water) to soften paint, then brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) as much as possible from the fibers.