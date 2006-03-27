How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester or Spandex:
- Treat the stain immediately; it may become permanent once the stain has dried.
- Flush the stain with warm water to remove as much as possible, then launder immediately.
- If paint has dried, moisten area with rubbing alcohol (for acrylic and modacrylic dilute alcohol with 2 parts water) to soften paint, then brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) as much as possible from the fibers.
- Launder the fabric.