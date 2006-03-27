How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from Wood:

Wipe up fresh paint or gently scrape dried paint with a paint scraper.

Then wipe stain with a sponge or cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.

Another effective treatment is a mixture of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water rubbed on the paint with a cloth dampened in the solution.

Wipe the area dry and wax as needed. Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.

If you have any other spills, there we've got plenty of other stain removal tips.