How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Wood
Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from Wood:
- Wipe up fresh paint or gently scrape dried paint with a paint scraper.
- Then wipe stain with a sponge or cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Another effective treatment is a mixture of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water rubbed on the paint with a cloth dampened in the solution.
- Wipe the area dry and wax as needed. Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.
