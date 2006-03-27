Home & Garden
How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Household Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from household surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Tile, Enamel, Glass, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing or Vinyl Wallcovering:

  • Gently scrape up any excess spill.
  • Wash the surface with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse thoroughly with clear water and wipe dry.
  • Paint that is absorbed into fibers of some of these surfaces may be impossible to completely remove.
  • On hard surfaces, such as glass or ceramic tile, gently scrape off the dried paint with a razor blade.

