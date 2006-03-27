How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Once latex paint starts to dry, it begins to adhere to the fibers and may become permanent. Treat stain as soon after spill as possible.

After scraping (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove any excess paint, sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Then apply a dry spotter to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up any stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

If any stain remains, sponge the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.

Flush with water and repeat if necessary.