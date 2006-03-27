How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Fibers
Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from fibers like Acetate, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate or Wool:
- Once latex paint starts to dry, it begins to adhere to the fibers and may become permanent. Treat stain as soon after spill as possible.
- After scraping (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove any excess paint, sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Then apply a dry spotter to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up any stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
- If any stain remains, sponge the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush with water and repeat if necessary.
- Allow it to thoroughly dry. When treating carpets, be sure to blot excess liquid with a clean absorbent pad.