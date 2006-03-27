Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Flooring

Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from flooring such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum or Vinyl Tile:

  • Remove any spill immediately, then wash with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • If stain remains, cover it with a rubbing alcohol compress. Let the compress remain in place for a few minutes.
  • Wipe the stain with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
  • To remove any latent traces of stain, try rubbing the area with superfine steel wool dipped in liquid wax. Wash thoroughly with soapy water, wipe dry, then wax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement