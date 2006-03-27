How to Remove Latex Paint Stains

Flooring
Follow these steps to remove latex paint stains from flooring such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum or Vinyl Tile:
- Remove any spill immediately, then wash with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
- If stain remains, cover it with a rubbing alcohol compress. Let the compress remain in place for a few minutes.
- Wipe the stain with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
- To remove any latent traces of stain, try rubbing the area with superfine steel wool dipped in liquid wax. Wash thoroughly with soapy water, wipe dry, then wax.