How to Remove Urine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Alabaster and Marble

Follow these steps to remove urine stains from Alabaster and Marble:

  • Wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain persists:

  • Soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol and apply to the stain after wringing nearly dry.
  • Wait 5 minutes, then apply an absorbent pad that has been soaked in ammonia and wrung nearly dry.
  • Alternate alcohol and ammonia pads until stain has been removed.
  • Wipe surface with a cloth dampened with clear water and dry with a soft cloth.

