How to Remove Urine Stains

Alabaster and Marble
Follow these steps to remove urine stains from Alabaster and Marble:
- Wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If a stain persists:
- Soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol and apply to the stain after wringing nearly dry.
- Wait 5 minutes, then apply an absorbent pad that has been soaked in ammonia and wrung nearly dry.
- Alternate alcohol and ammonia pads until stain has been removed.
- Wipe surface with a cloth dampened with clear water and dry with a soft cloth.