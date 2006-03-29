How to Remove Urine Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water or club soda immediately to dilute the stain.

Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and ammonia.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water, then apply wet spotter with a few drops of white vinegar.

Flush well with water and repeat if necessary.

Allow to dry.