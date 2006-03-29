How to Remove Urine Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove urine stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water or club soda immediately to dilute the stain.
- Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water, then apply wet spotter with a few drops of white vinegar.
- Flush well with water and repeat if necessary.
- Allow to dry.
- On carpets, after following these procedures, apply a carpet stain remover.