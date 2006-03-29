How to Remove Urine Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove urine stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:
- Flush immediately with water or club soda.
- Soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes.
- Rinse well with water.
If stain persists:
- Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 1 hour. (Use white vinegar with care on cotton and linen.)
- Rinse well and allow to dry.
If stain is set:
- Try applying rubbing alcohol to the area and tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials).
- Do not apply full-strength rubbing alcohol to acrylic or modacrylic--dilute with 2 parts water.
- As stain loosens, blot the liquid and stain with an absorbent pad.
- Keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol and change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Allow to dry.