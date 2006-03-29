Home & Garden
How to Remove Urine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fabrics

Follow t­hese steps to remove urine stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

  • Flush immediately with water or club soda.
  • Soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes.
  • Rinse well with water.

If stain persists:

  • Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 1 hour. (Use white vinegar with care on cotton and linen.)
  • Rinse well and allow to dry.

If stain is set:

  • Try applying rubbing alcohol to the area and tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials).
  • Do not apply full-strength rubbing alcohol to acrylic or modacrylic--dilute with 2 parts water.
  • As stain loosens, blot the liquid and stain with an absorbent pad.
  • Keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol and change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Allow to dry.

