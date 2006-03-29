How to Remove Urine Stains

Try applying rubbing alcohol to the area and tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials).

Do not apply full-strength rubbing alcohol to acrylic or modacrylic--dilute with 2 parts water.

As stain loosens, blot the liquid and stain with an absorbent pad.

Keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol and change the pad as it picks up the stain.