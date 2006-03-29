How to Remove Urine Stains

Flooring Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove urine stains from flooring surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:
- Wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If stain remains:
- Cover with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
- Let it remain in place for 5 minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
- Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a soft cloth.