  HowStuffWorks
  Home & Garden
  Stain Removal

How to Remove Urine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Flooring Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove urine stains from flooring surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:

  • Wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

If stain remains:

  • Cover with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
  • Let it remain in place for 5 minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.)
  • Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a soft cloth.

