Which trees hold up best during a natural disaster?

Trees build up a natural resistance to wind called wind firmness. Tim Graham/ ­Getty Images

­Trees are the longest-living organisms on the Earth, but once damaged, they can't heal ­themselves like our bodies can [source: International Society of Arboriculture]. Over time, trees build a natural resistance to wind, called wind firmness [source: Coder]. For example, if wind regularly blows against a tree from the east, it will build more strength on its western side. However, wind firmness won't completely safeguard a tree from storm winds. Winter weather can also cause trees to ice over, leading to limb breakage. When brutal weather strikes, it can inflict five major tree injuries: blow-over, stem failure, crown twist, root failure and branch failure [source: Coder].

The bad news is that you can't control the weather like some omnipotent Zeus. On the other hand, there are relatively simple steps you can take to safeguard the trees on your property against those worst-case weather scenarios.

Advertisement

Promoting healthy trees begins before you put them in the ground. Consult your hardiness zone prior to purchasing any saplings. The hardiness zone outlines which vegetation can grow in your climate's temperature extremes. Trees planted in the wrong hardiness zone will be predisposed to poor growth. When planning where to plant trees, allow plenty of space for growth, and support trees with stakes for the first five to seven years to build wind firmness.

As your trees mature, you may need to prune them. If so, try to cut branches before they've grown larger than one inch (2.5 centimeters) in diameter. Also, don't hack long branches down to stubs -- thin, fragile branches will sprout from that point [source: Arbor Day Foundation]. Once you begin pruning the tree's crown, or leafy top, be sure not to disrupt the tree's center of gravity. If you remove too much from one side or the other, the crown will be lopsided, destabilizing the tree.

­Watch out for oversized and forked branches. Tree branches shouldn't be larger than half the total diameter of the tree. Otherwise, the tree can't support the added weight. Forked branches are also more susceptible to snapping in bad weather. Since it has to support more than one branch, the wood where the fork meets is weaker. The healthiest branches on the tree will grow at 45-degree angles to the trunk, which allows enough space between the branch and the trunk for new wood growth [source: Arbor Day Foundation].

As you would with flowers in a garden, water and fertilize your trees regularly. That schedule will vary depending on the type of tree and its hardiness zone. Also keep an eye out for signs of pests, such as pine beetles, that infect trees. If you have a damaged tree on your property and aren't sure what to do, consult an arborist.

Giving trees a little attention can help them endure the eye of the storm. And considering all that they do for us -- from sequestering carbon to releasing life-sustaining oxygen and beautifying our yards -- is that really too much to ask?

Tree Hall of Fame [source: Logan,International Society of Arboriculture] Tallest soft-wood tree: 360-foot (110-meter) tall coast redwood

Oldest tree: 4,600-year-old bristlecone pine

Most massive tree: 2,000-ton General Sherman sequoia.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Sources