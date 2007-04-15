Leopard's-bane is thus named because all the plants in this genus were once thought to be poisonous to animals. The genus is from an old Arabic name for the flowers. Some catalogs list it as Doronicum caucasicum or D. cordatum.

Description of leopard's-bane: Bright yellow, daisylike flowers bloom 2 inches across, reaching a height of up to 2 feet. Leaves are heart-shaped with a toothed edge; they clasp the stems. Plants bloom in the spring. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing leopard's-bane: Leopard's-banes prefer a good, well-drained soil in partial shade. Since their roots are shallow, they also benefit from a moist situation. These plants prefer cool summers. In hot climates, they must have some shade.

Propagating leopard's-bane: By division in early spring or by seed.

Uses for leopard's-bane: Since these flowers bloom in spring and usually go dormant by midsummer, they should be planted where their absence will not be missed. They make fine border plants when massed and are beautiful in front of a low wall. They also make excellent cut flowers.

Leopard's-bane related varieties: Magnificum has larger-than-average heads, and Finesse bears bright yellow blooms 3 inches in diameter on 18-inch stems.

Scientific name for leopard's-bane: Doronicum orientale

