Perennial sunflowers are very valuable for their late season bloom, as their bright yellow flowers combine well with goldenrods and fall asters in September. The genus is Greek for "sun flower."

Description of perennial sunflower: Perennial sunflowers are tall, robust plants with fibrous roots and large, rough, simple leaves on stout stems. Large, yellow, daisylike flowers bloom in September and October. Perennial sunflower ease of care: Easy.

How to grow perennial sunflower: Sunflowers want full sun and good, moist garden soil with water provided during periods of drought. Some of the wild species can be invasive.

Propagating perennial sunflower: By division or by seed.

Uses for perennial sunflower: Perennial sunflowers are best grown in the back of the border or in the wild garden.

Perennial sunflower related species: Helianthus angustifolius, or the swamp sunflower, is native from New York to Florida and west to Texas where it grows in wet or boggy areas. If moved to good garden soil and provided with extra water during periods of drought, the 6-foot plants will bloom in September with 3-inch wide, yellow daisies. Helianthus salicifolius, or willow-leaved sunflowers, are American natives from the Midwest. Although the 2-inch wide sunflowers are pretty when blooming in the fall, this plant is used for its attractive foliage. Plants grow about 4 feet high and want only good, well-drained garden soil with a bit of lime added if necessary. H. 'Lemon Queen' is an exceptional hybrid with dozens of 2-inch soft yellow flowers.

Perennial sunflower related variety: 'Flore Pleno' is the typical cultivar with double blossoms that look more like chrysanthemums than sunflowers.

Scientific name for perennial sunflower: Helianthus x multiflorus

