The that they're a mainstay of gardeners everywhere. See more pictures of annual flowers. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Planting annuals can be as simple as selecting one favorite flower and flooding an entire planting area with it. Most people, however, prefer to mix different annuals varieties in their gardens, even though it requires a bit more work and planning. Available colors, height of plants, shade or sun preference, soil requirements -- all of these factors have to be taken into consideration.

Annuals Image Gallery

Advertisement

Planning an annuals garden in advance is the only way to make sure that an annuals bed is color balanced and that the plants work well together in terms of sun or shade, height, and soil.

If you list your favorite plants on paper first, noting their available colors and cultural requirements, you're off to a good start. As you narrow down those that work well together, you can actually see a workable garden emerge in front of you. By taking this extra bit of time, you can save yourself from being disappointed later.

The links that follow will give you information about yellow to orange annual flowers to consider for your garden. Before planting, be sure you check with your local garden center to ensure that these plants you choose will work well in your environment.

Full Sun Yellow to Orange Annuals:

Full Sun and Partial Shade Yellow to Orange Annuals:

Didn't find what you were looking for? Try Annual Flowers, Annuals, or Perennials for more information.