Potatoes are among the most versatile vegetables and the world’s favorite tuber crop. Only rice, wheat, and corn are more abundantly grown. The potato plant matures giving white or purple flowers, and produces a fruit that yields potato seeds. Potatoes are also readily propagated from potato parts.



The potato is also called the Irish Potato, though the tuber has even older Peruvian roots.

About Potatoes

Potatoes are weak-stemmed plants with hairy, dark green compound leaves that look a little like tomato leaves. The plants produce underground stem tubers when mature. It is a member of the tobacco family, related to the tomato, eggplant, and pepper.

Common Names: Potatoes, Irish Potatoes

Scientific Name: Solanum tuberosum

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

