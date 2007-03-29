Potatoes
are among the most versatile vegetables and the world’s favorite tuber crop. Only
rice, wheat, and corn are more abundantly grown. The potato plant matures
giving white or purple flowers, and produces a fruit that yields potato seeds.
Potatoes are also readily propagated from potato parts.
The potato is also called the Irish Potato, though the tuber has even older Peruvian roots.
About Potatoes
Potatoes are weak-stemmed plants with hairy, dark green compound leaves that look a little like tomato leaves. The plants produce underground stem tubers when mature. It is a member of the tobacco family, related to the tomato, eggplant, and pepper.
Common
Names: Potatoes,
Irish Potatoes
Scientific Name: Solanum tuberosum
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
