Power drills are handy tools for numerous jobs around the home, from installing large picture hangers to making furniture.
What Is a Power Drill?
A power drill is an electrical motor that rotates a replaceable drill bit to make a hole in wood, plastic, or metal. Alternately, a screwdriver tip can be installed to turn screws. The parts of a power drill include the handle, an on/off trigger with safety latch, a reversing switch for changing the rotation direction of the drill bit, a torque adjustment, and the chuck that holds the drill bit in place. Corded drills are powered by a 110-volt electrical cord inserted into an electrical receptacle; cordless drills are powered by a battery in the drill's handle.
Advertisement
How to Safely Use a Power Drill
To safely use a power drill, first make sure the drill switch is in the off position and/or unplug the electrical cord if so equipped. Loosen the chuck and insert the appropriate bit or tip shaft, then tighten the chuck. Some power drills require a special tool to firmly tighten the chuck. As needed, set the torque adjuster to control slippage of the drill bit, useful when turning screws without damaging the screw head. Plug in or insert the battery into the power drill. Place the point of the drill bit or screwdriver tip as needed. Press the safety latch and on/off trigger. Push the drill bit or screwdriver forward as the chuck rotates.
How to Maintain a Power Drill
Power drills require little maintenance but can be damaged by improper use, such as using the wrong drill bit or tip, which can lug down and damage the motor.
Tools Related to the Power Drill
Other useful tools for making holes include the hand drill and various small saws. Tools useful for turning fasteners include hand screwdrivers.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Home Repair Tools: Whether you prefer to use the Yellow Pages for anything that needs fixing around the house or consider yourself a regular do-it-yourselfer, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have in their tool box. Learn all about them in this article.
- Hand Tools: Learn about some of the most common tools you'll want to have around the house, most of which are used by hand, in this helpful article.
- Screwdriver: Most people know what a screwdriver is used for, but do you know about the different screwdriver tips, such as Phillips or Torx? Find out all about screwdrivers here.
- Fasteners: Fasteners, such as nails and screws, are used to connect two things together. Learn about the types of fasteners available and what they are typically used for on this page.