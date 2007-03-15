Power drills are handy tools for numerous jobs around the home, from installing large picture hangers to making furniture.

What Is a Power Drill?

A power drill is an electrical motor that rotates a replaceable drill bit to make a hole in wood, plastic, or metal. Alternately, a screwdriver tip can be installed to turn screws. The parts of a power drill include the handle, an on/off trigger with safety latch, a reversing switch for changing the rotation direction of the drill bit, a torque adjustment, and the chuck that holds the drill bit in place. Corded drills are powered by a 110-volt electrical cord inserted into an electrical receptacle; cordless drills are powered by a battery in the drill's handle.

How to Safely Use a Power Drill

To safely use a power drill, first make sure the drill switch is in the off position and/or unplug the electrical cord if so equipped. Loosen the chuck and insert the appropriate bit or tip shaft, then tighten the chuck. Some power drills require a special tool to firmly tighten the chuck. As needed, set the torque adjuster to control slippage of the drill bit, useful when turning screws without damaging the screw head. Plug in or insert the battery into the power drill. Place the point of the drill bit or screwdriver tip as needed. Press the safety latch and on/off trigger. Push the drill bit or screwdriver forward as the chuck rotates.

How to Maintain a Power Drill

Power drills require little maintenance but can be damaged by improper use, such as using the wrong drill bit or tip, which can lug down and damage the motor.

Tools Related to the Power Drill

Other useful tools for making holes include the hand drill and various small saws. Tools useful for turning fasteners include hand screwdrivers.

