Apartment Inspections: 10 Things to Check

An Art Deco apartment building in New York City Barry Winiker/Photolibrary/ Getty Images

Whether you're moving into a new apartment or ending your current lease and checking out of one, you need to make a thoroughly documented inspection of the entire unit. We know you're eager to get unpacked and start decorating the new place, but this is really important.

Here's why: When you move into a new place and things aren't in proper order, your landlord is responsible for fixing them. If the landlord isn't aware of these problems when you move in, they could take the price of repairs out of your security deposit when you move out. In fact, it's probably best to get the landlord to fix these issues before you even sign your lease.

Most apartments will have a similar checklist for when you move out. Once again, you could find yourself financially responsible for any necessary repairs, so it's best to get them taken care of before the moving truck arrives.

We'll take a look at 10 essential items that you need to inspect before renting -- or leaving -- your apartment.