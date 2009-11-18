10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

After 10 years, you've accumulated too much to pack and move it all yourself. What do you need to know about hiring professionals to handle the job? iStockphoto.com /manley620

Imagine this scenario. You choose a moving company, set up a date for pickup and delivery, and sign a contract with the movers. A few weeks later, you're standing at your new house and all of your things are locked inside a truck out front. The movers have piled a bunch of extra charges onto your bill and are telling you that if you don't pay the fees, you won't get your things. The people you thought were going to carry the heavy stuff and make your moving day so much easier are now holding your belongings hostage.

Unfortunately, these types of things happen. So you need to be ultra careful about choosing a moving company and very vigilant about managing your contract with that company. Read more tips on the next 10 pages.