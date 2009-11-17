Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

10 Tips for Moving with Children

by Katherine Neer
Host a 'See You Soon' Party

One of the most difficult things about moving for any child is saying goodbye to friends. You could lessen the anxiety of this by hosting a get-together with family, friends and neighbors and call it a "See You Soon" party. During the party, make sure everyone exchanges contact information, and take photos of your kids with their friends. Between texting, e-mails and phone calls, your kids should be able to maintain old friendships while transitioning to their new surroundings and making new friends. Depending on the distance of your move, you could speak with the parents of your children's friends about planning a weekend visit or meeting somewhere halfway for a day visit.

