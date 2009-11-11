5 Things You Should Do One Week Before You Move

The words "survival kit" may sound a little extreme for a moving scenario. After all, unless you're moving to a remote place in the desert, it's unlikely that you and your family will have to go without food and water if you beat the moving truck to your new residence. Nevertheless, there are some things you'll want to have on your person or in your car in case the moving truck is late. For example, pack any important medications, paperwork, changes of clothes that you'll need, and any special foods you know you'll want (even if it's just your coffee maker and some coffee beans). You should also include a first-aid kit. And it wouldn't hurt to pack some tools for work you can do around your new abode before the moving truck arrives.