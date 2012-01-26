5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

Moving into a new home can be an exciting life change, but it comes with its own set of stresses. Whether it's cross-country or cross-town, a move requires a lot of work to pack up your belongings, transport them and lug them into your new place. Professional movers can be a big help because they do all of the heavy lifting for you. You can even pay them extra to pack and unpack your stuff!

However, preparation is the key to making sure your move won't take longer than it needs to and be even more stressful or expensive (most of these guys are paid by the hour, after all). Here are a few tips to get the best out of your experience with the pros.