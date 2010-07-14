Home & Garden
Moving Checklist

by Alison Cooper

Moving Out of State Checklist

Except for the obvious distance issues, moving to a new state isn't all that different from moving to the other side of town. You won't be able to pop back in to your old place to grab that forgotten toaster, but it's not like you're going to be speaking a new language or learning about a foreign culture (we do realize that people moving from New England to, say, Southern California may disagree with that last point, however).

Probably the biggest issue you'll face is just getting your bearings -- you know, figuring out where all the places you need to go are. For example, you will have to find your way to new schools, stores and doctors' offices. Before the move, it's probably a good idea to make a list of these important places and then figure out where they are. With so many online mapping services at your fingertips, this can be super easy.

Movin' on Up

A moving company is one thing you might have to deal with differently when relocating out of state. With in-state moves, it's sometimes difficult to get a binding agreement with a mover. For out-of-state moves, however, binding agreements are the norm -- this means the price will not change. And that's a good thing, because more things can go wrong on a longer trip. Also, your rate will be based on weight and distance rather than time.

