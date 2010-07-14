Moving Checklist

Except for the obvious distance issues, moving to a new state isn't all that different from moving to the other side of town. You won't be able to pop back in to your old place to grab that forgotten toaster, but it's not like you're going to be speaking a new language or learning about a foreign culture (we do realize that people moving from New England to, say, Southern California may disagree with that last point, however).

Probably the biggest issue you'll face is just getting your bearings -- you know, figuring out where all the places you need to go are. For example, you will have to find your way to new schools, stores and doctors' offices. Before the move, it's probably a good idea to make a list of these important places and then figure out where they are. With so many online mapping services at your fingertips, this can be super easy.

