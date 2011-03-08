10 Paint Colors to Help Sell Your Home

First impressions are everything when selling your home. A buyer may ask questions about house maintenance, the condition of your appliances or the quality of your neighborhood and schools, but these factors pale in comparison to the feeling a buyer gets the first time he or she steps into your home. If you want to sell your house in a short amount of time and with minimum hassle, it's critical that the decor is up-to-date and attractive.

You can think of your home's color palette as an important backdrop; it sets the stage for the furnishings and decorations that give rooms their unique feel. Picking the right paint is a topic that causes frustration for many. Paint is relatively simple to apply or change, but the wrong color inside or out can turn a buyer off from the entire house. To prevent this, many real estate professionals recommend painting your home in neutral colors.

If you're still living in the home you're selling, though, does that mean you're stuck inside a bland, beige nightmare? Not necessarily. Remember, the term "neutral colors" doesn't limit you to shades of white and beige. With a little pre-planning and a sense for the effect color has on the human mind, you can use browns, greens and even bolder colors to highlight your home.

And don't forget about the exterior of your home: Painting the exterior can also help attract potential buyers, but be careful. While no one would think twice about painting a house in Florida peach or turquoise, chances are these colors would turn off potential buyers in a suburban Boston neighborhood.

Read on to learn about 10 colors that may put visitors in the buying frame of mind.