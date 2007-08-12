Home & Garden
Rose Campion

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Rose campion grows tall stalks that bear beautiful magenta flowers. See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Rose campion is a simple yet eye-catching plant that likes the sun. Tall, colorful, and full of charm, it is the perfect addition to a nostalgic cottage garden.

Bright magenta flowers on 2-foot stalks make a lively combination with the plant's grayish, woolly foliage.

Popular in English gardens as long ago as 1597, this classic garden plant makes a good cut flower.

Rose Campion Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Lychnis coronaria

Common Name: Rose campion

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Rose Campion: Hardy to zone 4

Growing Conditions for Rose Campion: Full sun, tolerates drought

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these:

