Rose campion is a simple yet eye-catching plant that likes the sun. Tall, colorful, and full of charm, it is the perfect addition to a nostalgic cottage garden.
Bright magenta flowers on 2-foot stalks make a lively combination with the plant's grayish, woolly foliage.
Popular in English gardens as long ago as 1597, this classic garden plant makes a good cut flower.
Rose Campion Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Lychnis coronaria
Common Name: Rose campion
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Rose Campion: Hardy to zone 4
Growing Conditions for Rose Campion: Full sun, tolerates drought