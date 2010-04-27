How Wall Fountains Work

The first step to wall fountain bliss is properly installing your wall fountain, and the most important part of the process is finding an appropriate wall stud (2-foot by 4-foot or 61 centimeter by 122 centimeter pieces of wood that are part of the wall frame) on which to hang it. Most wall fountains are quite heavy, particularly those made of concrete and stone, and it would be disastrous to hang them directly on sheetrock. A basic stud finder can help you locate an appropriate place on which to attach the equipment necessary to hang your aquatic décor. Fountains weighing more than 30 pounds should be hung with brackets, while lighter fountains can be hung using a weight-appropriate picture hanging set.

Although wall fountains don't require any special plumbing, you may want some help from an electrician when installing one. For aesthetic purposes, it makes sense to have the electrical outlet placed in such a way that the outlet and cord are hidden behind the fountain. For this reason, you might also consider having the outlet wired to an easily accessible light switch; otherwise, it could prove quite challenging to turn the fountain on or off. Lastly, when installing a wall fountain, it is crucial to make sure the fountain and its hanging space are a good fit for each other. It would be unfortunate if, for example, a large and protruding wall fountain found itself hanging in a narrow hall where it was constantly getting jostled by passersby.

Once the fountain is securely up on the wall, the next step is to fill the reservoir at the bottom of the fountain with water -- preferably distilled water, which has been freed of any solids or organisms. This pure water helps prevent mineral deposits from forming in the fountain. Once filled with the right amount of water, the fountain is ready to start its melodious cycle. But the maintenance and upkeep don't necessarily end as soon as you turn on the switch to start the fountain, as you'll see in the next section.