How Wall Fountains Work

The water in a wall fountain may re-circulate, but that doesn't mean it's immune to a well-known process called evaporation. Because water molecules are constantly moving, some of that liquid will eventually turn to vapor, so it's important to refill wall fountains regularly. In hot and dry climates, fountains should be refilled once a week, while they can generally go for two weeks between refills in milder climates. It's vital to keep the water at the right level. Too much water can lead to a noisy fountain and one that splashes, sometimes causing damage to furniture, walls or flooring. Too little water is equally problematic -- it puts an unnecessary strain on the pump and can cause it to wear out more quickly.

That point brings us to the fact that fountain pumps do eventually wear out and need to be replaced. But most wall fountains use relatively inexpensive pumps (less than $50) and can be easily installed by following the instructions.

Wall fountains, although they tend to be free from the kind of debris that clutters up outdoor fountains, still do require regular cleaning. Every four to six months, it's a good idea to turn off the fountain, remove all the water and wipe the fountain clean with either vinegar or a non-toxic water clarifier, to prevent algae growth. You can also use bleach, although some wall fountain manufacturers advise that homes with pets steer clear of bleach, just in case Fido or Kitty ever gets thirsty and sneaks a sip. Bleach can also be hard on a wall fountain's finish. Finally, wall fountains look their best if you treat them once a year with a mild product that removes calcium, lime and rust buildup. When cleaning the fountain, it is a good idea to remove the pump and clean it, too.

Maintaining an indoor wall fountain is a much simpler task than managing a garden fountain, which gets exposed to nature and the elements. But for a relatively small amount of work and upkeep, wall fountain owners get a surprisingly rich array of benefits. Keep reading to learn more about the advantages of having a wall fountain.