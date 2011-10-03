5 Benefits of Front-Load Washers and Dryers

" " Because they have more laundry to do, families benefit most from front-loading washing machines and dryers. Cade/Iconica/ Getty Images

We might not stop to think about it very often, but most of us spend a lot of time washing and drying our clothes. In fact, according to the California Energy Commission, the standard American household does about 400 loads of laundry each year. That's an awful lot of detergent and fabric softener!

Of course, since we spend so much time cleaning our clothes, it's important to have a machine that makes the process as easy as possible. There are three types of washers for laundry-doers to choose from. They are:

1. Regular top-load: cheapest, most basic washer option

2. High-efficiency top-load: costs more than standard washers but uses less water and energy

3. Front-load: performs as well or better than high-efficiency top-loaders and are often comparable in price, though high-end units are the most expensive of all washer options

The majority of dryers are front-load, and the appliance hasn't changed much in recent years in terms of efficiency.

There are a number of reasons why front-loading machines wash away the competition