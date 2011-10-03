5 Useful Refrigerator Parts and Accessories

Soda, water, juice, beer -- are beverages taking over your refrigerator? If so, you might want to invest in a beverage dispenser. These handy, compact accessories stack your drinks neatly, hold them in place and dole them out one at a time. Many are designed with a flat top, so you can stack other groceries on top. While can dispensers are probably the most popular variety, there are also ones designed to hold bottles, as well.

And if you frequent tailgate parties, there's even on designed to be used as a tote. Not only does this version fit snuggly in your fridge, it also sports a handle for easy carrying to your next tailgate or picnic. And they're available in large and small sizes to fit your household's needs.

