How Air Tubs Work

Holistic Practices for Air Tubs
While air tubs are widely used for relaxing and reviving muscles, many people use them for their holistic benefits in the form of aromatherapy and chromatherapy. Holistic medicine is described by the American Cancer Society as focusing on "how the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual elements of the body are interconnected to maintain wellness or holistic health." Many air-tub manufacturers have combined holistic practices of aromatherapy and chromatherapy with the medically accepted benefits of hydrotherapy [source: American Cancer Society].
The practice of aromatherapy, using naturally occurring scents to promote the health of the body, mind and spirit, has become a large part of the air tub experience. Users drop oils onto a pad inside a hidden canister near the rim of the air tub. This canister is situated in the path of the compressed air that comes from the air pump. So when the tub is turned on millions of bubbles carry the scent through the water and back into the air [source: National Associating for Holistic Aromatherapy, MTI Baths].
Aromatherapy and air tubs are a perfect fit. With an air tub, you also have the ability to mix bath oils and salts directly into the water. Introducing these extras to a whirlpool can cause their pumping systems to clog. This doesn't happen in air tubs because they don't pump water.
Recently, tub manufacturers have also added lighting options to their tubs. This practice is known as chromatherapy or color therapy and allows the user to add color to the water in the tub using underwater lighting. Chromatherapy is known for giving practitioners a sense of calm and balance [source: The Body Healer].
