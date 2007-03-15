Home & Garden
Beets

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

The versatile, colorful beet is a wonderful addition to any vegetable garden -- and diet. Beets are packed with nutrients, and although their sweet taste can be attributed to their high natural sugar content, they are still low in calories. These qualities make beets the star of many delicious vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing beets, selecting and serving beets, and the health benefits of beets.

Bunch of beets
Beet roots are red, yellor or white. See more pictures of vegetables.

About Beets

The beet has a round or tapered swollen root -- red, yellow, or white -- from which sprouts a rosette of large leaves.

Common Name: Beet
Scientific Name: Beta vulgaris
 Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow beets.

Want more information about beets? Try:

