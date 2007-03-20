iStockphoto/Suzannah Skelton

Combine a mixture of seeds, cool weather, and organic soil and, from that, you can grow a number of types of Swiss chard, including Rhubarb Chard, Lucullus, and Bright Lights. In this article, we'll discuss methods to grow Swiss chard and the different types of Swiss chard.

Swiss chard is basically a beet without the bottom. It's a biennial that is grown as an annual for its big crinkly leaves. The stalks are red or white with large, dark green leaves that can be used as lettuce is used.

Common Name: Swiss chard

Scientific Name: Beta vulgaris, Cicla Group

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, learn how to grow and harvest Swiss chard.

