What's the best type of adhesive for vinyl floors?

Using quality adhesives for your vinyl floors will not only make your project go quicker, it will also help it to last longer and look better. There is a range of adhesives available for laying vinyl floors or making simple repairs to existing floors. Some adhesives are better for small home projects, while others require knowledge and skill to apply and are more suitable for large commercial areas.

The best types of adhesives for vinyl floor should be as versatile as possible. For example, some adhesives can be used to stick a range of vinyl floorings, including solid vinyl tile and vinyl plank, luxury vinyl tile, vinyl stair treads, vinyl-backed carpet and vinyl-backed resilient sheet flooring. Fast drying time is another important quality; fast-drying floor adhesives allow for easier traffic and less slippage. Additionally, an adhesive that has plasticizer-migration-resistance boosts the floor's long-term bond integrity -- a quality that is particularly important for permanent installations. You should also check whether the adhesive is non-staining and moisture- and alkali-resistant; whether it can be applied over cutback subflooring; and whether the company that produces the adhesive offers a warranty.

Different vinyl flooring adhesives offer a range of different benefits such as cross-linking technology. This helps strengthen the product and increase its durability. Alternatively, some adhesives may feature highly aggressive peel, while some are only recommended for interior installations. Buy an adhesive that is resistant to mold and mildew; that can be cleaned with soapy water; and that has a good environmental rating, such as a low volatile-organic-compound-emitting product.

Originally Published: Jul 25, 2011