What's the best type of adhesive for vinyl floors?

By: HowStuffWorks.com Contributors  |  Updated: Apr 7, 2021

Using quality adhesives for your vinyl floors will not only make your project go quicker, it will also help it to last longer and look better. There is a range of adhesives available for laying vinyl floors or making simple repairs to existing floors. Some adhesives are better for small home projects, while others require knowledge and skill to apply and are more suitable for large commercial areas.

The best types of adhesives for vinyl floor should be as versatile as possible. For example, some adhesives can be used to stick a range of vinyl floorings, including solid vinyl tile and vinyl plank, luxury vinyl tile, vinyl stair treads, vinyl-backed carpet and vinyl-backed resilient sheet flooring. Fast drying time is another important quality; fast-drying floor adhesives allow for easier traffic and less slippage. Additionally, an adhesive that has plasticizer-migration-resistance boosts the floor's long-term bond integrity -- a quality that is particularly important for permanent installations. You should also check whether the adhesive is non-staining and moisture- and alkali-resistant; whether it can be applied over cutback subflooring; and whether the company that produces the adhesive offers a warranty.

Different vinyl flooring adhesives offer a range of different benefits such as cross-linking technology. This helps strengthen the product and increase its durability. Alternatively, some adhesives may feature highly aggressive peel, while some are only recommended for interior installations. Buy an adhesive that is resistant to mold and mildew; that can be cleaned with soapy water; and that has a good environmental rating, such as a low volatile-organic-compound-emitting product.

Vinyl Floor Glue FAQs

What kind of glue do you use for vinyl flooring?
Acrylic-based adhesives are very efficient and strong when it comes to gluing vinyl floors. Acrylic-based adhesives are heat-resistant, can handle fluctuations in temperature and do not loosen up due to moisture.
Will Gorilla Glue work on vinyl flooring?
According to its makers, Gorilla Glue isn’t ideal for use on vinyl floors. In fact, Gorilla Glue is water activated and its polyurethane formula works best on gluing ceramic, metal, foam, glass, stone and wood. That’s why it won’t work well on vinyl flooring.
Can liquid nails be used on vinyl floor?
You should never use liquid nails on vinyl floors as they are used to secure wainscoting, baseboards and similar materials in place. They aren’t a permanent solution and may get dry and produce cracks. However, if you simply want to repair your loosened vinyl floor, liquid nails may work.
Why is my vinyl floor not sticking?
If the room is too cold or too hot, chances are your vinyl tiles won’t stick well to the floor. Also, don’t glue them on a damp floor; make sure the floor is dry to allow the adhesives to make a good bond.
How long does it take for vinyl floor glue to dry?
It depends on the levels of humidity in the room where they’re laid. Typically, urethane flooring glues take about 12 to 20 hours to get well dried. However, it is a good idea to give it 24 hours before laying heavy furniture on the floor.
