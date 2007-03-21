

Health Benefits of





Brussels Sprouts, Fresh, Cooked

Serving Size: 1/2 cup



Cooking Brussels Sprouts: Learn how to prepare Brussels sprouts.

Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Nutrition: Find out if eating Brussels sprouts fits in with your overall nutrition goals.

Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.