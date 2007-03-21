Health Benefits of Brussels Sprouts
No one knows the origin of Brussels sprouts, though it's logical to assume they originated in Belgium. Like nearly all vegetables, Brussels sprouts are naturally low in fat and calories.
But unlike most vegetables, Brussels sprouts are rather high in protein, accounting for more than a quarter of their calories. Although the protein is incomplete -- it doesn't provide the full spectrum of essential amino acids -- it can be made complete with whole grains. This means you can skip a higher-calorie source of protein, like high-fat meat, and occasionally rely on a meal of Brussels sprouts and grains.
Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamin A, folacin, potassium, calcium. They have 3-5 grams of fiber per cup, and at 25 calories per 1/2 cup cooked, they give us a reason to eat them more often. Brussels sprouts are one of those foods that will fill you up, without filling you out.
Health Benefits of Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are very high in fiber, and they belong to the disease-fighting cabbage family. Indeed, they look like miniature cabbages. Like broccoli and cabbage -- fellow cruciferous vegetables -- Brussels sprouts may protect against cancer with their indole, a phytochemical.
Brussels sprouts are also particularly rich in vitamin C, another anti-cancer agent. Whether you choose them for their healthiness or because you love Brussels sprouts, one thing is certain: You will be getting a good-for-the-body food that is high in protein and low in fat and calories.
Brussels Sprouts, Fresh, Cooked
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Want more information about Brussels sprouts? Try:
But unlike most vegetables, Brussels sprouts are rather high in protein, accounting for more than a quarter of their calories. Although the protein is incomplete -- it doesn't provide the full spectrum of essential amino acids -- it can be made complete with whole grains. This means you can skip a higher-calorie source of protein, like high-fat meat, and occasionally rely on a meal of Brussels sprouts and grains.
Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamin A, folacin, potassium, calcium. They have 3-5 grams of fiber per cup, and at 25 calories per 1/2 cup cooked, they give us a reason to eat them more often. Brussels sprouts are one of those foods that will fill you up, without filling you out.
Health Benefits of Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are very high in fiber, and they belong to the disease-fighting cabbage family. Indeed, they look like miniature cabbages. Like broccoli and cabbage -- fellow cruciferous vegetables -- Brussels sprouts may protect against cancer with their indole, a phytochemical.
Brussels sprouts are also particularly rich in vitamin C, another anti-cancer agent. Whether you choose them for their healthiness or because you love Brussels sprouts, one thing is certain: You will be getting a good-for-the-body food that is high in protein and low in fat and calories.
Brussels Sprouts, Fresh, Cooked
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
|Calories
|30
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|7 g
|Protein
|2 g
|Dietary Fiber
| 2 g
|Sodium
|17 mg
|Vitamin A
|604 IU
|Vitamin C
|48 mg
|Folic Acid
|47 mcg
|Iron
|1 mg
|Potassium
|247 mg
|Carotenoids
|1,369 micrograms
Want more information about Brussels sprouts? Try:
- Cooking Brussels Sprouts: Learn how to prepare Brussels sprouts.
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Nutrition: Find out if eating Brussels sprouts fits in with your overall nutrition goals.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.