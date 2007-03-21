How to Grow Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are usually grown from

Once transplanted, Brussels sprouts take some time to grow and require regular maintenance. However, the various types are hardy vegetables , some of which are even disease resistant.Brussels sprouts grow well in fertile soils and are frost-tolerant. They do best in a cool growing season with day temperatures less than 80 degrees Fahrenheit and night temperatures 20 degrees Fahrenheit lower.Weather that's too cold for too long or too warm will make the sprouts taste bitter. If they develop in hot weather, they may not form compact heads but instead will remain loose tufts of leaves. transplants . Where there's a long cool period, seeds can be sown directly in the garden in the fall for winter harvest. Plant transplants that are four to six weeks old. If the transplants are leggy or have crooked stems, plant them deeply so they won't grow top-heavy.



Brussels sprouts are often grown from transplants.





How to Harvest Brussels Sprouts

Typically grown from

transplants

Types of Brussels Sprouts

Jade Cross Hybrid, harvest in 95 days; is resistant to yellow virus.

Long Island Improved, matures in 90 days.

Diablo, harvest in 125 days; is tasty and disease resistant.

, Brussels sprouts have an almost three month growth cycle. You can harvest brussels sprouts 75 to 90 days after transplanting.The sprouts mature from the bottom of the stem upward, so start from the bottom and remove leaves and sprouts as the season progresses.Brussels sprouts are a common vegetable, but its different varieties have some very unusual names. They include:In the next section, we'll discuss selecting Brussels sprouts.Want more information about brussels sprouts? Try: