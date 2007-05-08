Calamondin orange has beautiful, fragrant flowers and small, but bitter, fruit. See more pictures of house plants.

Calamondin orange is also sometimes called miniature orange. Its fruits are as decorative as real oranges, but although they are edible they are also very bitter.

House Plants Image Gallery

Advertisement

A close relative of the true orange, which can also be grown indoors, the calamondin orange is a dwarf shrub with shiny, green, leathery leaves. It bears fragrant, white flowers and tiny, one-inch oranges, often both at the same time. The fruits are edible but so bitter they are usually used only in marmalade. They can remain on the shrub for many months.

The calamondin orange is subject to spider mites in dry air and to mealy bugs and scale at any time.

Calamondin Orange Quick Facts

Scientific Name: X Citrofortunella mitis (Citrus mitis)

Common Names: Calamondin Orange, Miniature Orange

Light Requirement for Calamondin Orange: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Calamondin Orange: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Calamondin Orange: High

Temperature for Calamondin Orange: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Calamondin Orange: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Calamondin Orange: All-Purpose

Propagation of Calamondin Orange: Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Calamondin Orange: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Calamondin Orange: Demanding

Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:

Learn how to care for house plants:

Learn how to care for house plants:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.