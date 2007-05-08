Calamondin orange is also sometimes called miniature orange. Its fruits are as decorative as real oranges, but although they are edible they are also very bitter.
Advertisement
A close relative of the true orange, which can also be grown indoors, the calamondin orange is a dwarf shrub with shiny, green, leathery leaves. It bears fragrant, white flowers and tiny, one-inch oranges, often both at the same time. The fruits are edible but so bitter they are usually used only in marmalade. They can remain on the shrub for many months.
The calamondin orange is subject to spider mites in dry air and to mealy bugs and scale at any time.
Calamondin Orange Quick Facts
Scientific Name: X Citrofortunella mitis (Citrus mitis)
Common Names: Calamondin Orange, Miniature Orange
Light Requirement for Calamondin Orange: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Calamondin Orange: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Calamondin Orange: High
Temperature for Calamondin Orange: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Calamondin Orange: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Calamondin Orange: All-Purpose
Propagation of Calamondin Orange: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Calamondin Orange: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Calamondin Orange: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.